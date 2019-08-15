Updated Samsung Tab S6 ideal for watching video

Tech Tools: Range features 10.5-inch display and quad speakers

The S Pen that comes with Samsung’s updated Tab S6 has the air gestures that were also revealed for the Note 10.

Samsung has unveiled the latest addition to its tablet line-up with the updated Tab S6. The S6 takes some of the good developments from its phone line – hello, ultrawide camera and in-screen fingerprint reader – and adds more of its own. The S Pen has the air gestures that were also revealed for the Note 10, and includes wireless charging. A 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and quad speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos make it ideal for watching video. The new version of Samsung Dex, designed to turn your tablet into a desktop impersonator, makes it a good option for work-related tasks. The S6 comes in a few different version, such as wifi or LTE and 128GB or 256GB versions, and is priced from €719.

