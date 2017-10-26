Ultimate Ears adds Alexa to new Blast speaker

It seems like you can’t go anywhere these days without stumbling across an Alexa-enabled device. Amazon’s technology is creeping into everything, from phones to portable speakers.

The latest? The Ultimate Ears Blast speaker. The waterproof speaker comes with wifi and Bluetooth for streaming audio, 360-degree sound and will keep going for 12 hours.

When you need to recharge, there’s the option of wireless charging, and it comes in four different colours. On top of all that, it uses Alexa, so you can instruct the speaker to turn on your lights, set timers and reminders, or play your music, all through voice commands. Priced 229 (€185),www.ultimateears.com