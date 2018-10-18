Two-in-one tablet for double the entertainment

Slate from Google

We may be officially getting the Pixel 3 phones here at last, but that wasn’t the only thing Google announced recently. The Pixel Slate is a Chrome OS tablet ($599) that seems to have the Pad Pro in its crosshairs. The device can pull double duty as a two-in-one if you pair it with the Pixel keyboard (which costs extra). For entertainment, there’s a high resolution 12.3 inch display with 293 pixels per inch, and dual front-facing speakers. There’s a fingerprint scanner in the power button and, according to Google, you’ll get 12 hours out of a single charge.

