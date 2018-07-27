Twitter shares down 20% as number of monthly users falls

Twitter shares dropped sharply in pre-market trade on Friday after the social media platform said the number of monthly active users fell in the second quarter.

The group’s shares declined as much as 20 per cent in volatile action more than two hours before the opening bell on Wall Street, before cutting the loss to around 14 per cent, Reuters data show.

The sharp move came after Twitter said the number of average monthly active users fell to 335 million in the second quarter, down by 1m from the first three months of the year, but up from 326 million in the prior year quarter.

Facebook, a larger social networking site, faced similarly heavy losses on Thursday after it warned of slowing sales growth for the remainder of this year.

There have been concerns that the company’s efforts to delete fake accounts, encourage “healthy” conversations and curb hate content would cause a slowdown in user growth that could be exacerbated by new EU data privacy rules.

Revenues rose 24 per cent from a year ago to $711 million (€607 million), topping average analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll of $696 million.

Twitter recently reshuffled its board at a time when the company is under pressure to fight harmful content on its service, from terrorist propaganda and harassment to bullying and disinformation.