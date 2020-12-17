Twitter’s modest fine for data breach highlights watchdog’s weaknesses
Net Results: EU regulators considering other mechanisms to route around Irish DPC
Finally, we’ve arrived at the end of a long tech regulatory limbo, awaiting a first decision that might indicate how the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) plans to enforce the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) against Big Tech.
Under GDPR’s “one-stop shop” provision, EU data protection regulation for most of the world’s largest tech companies falls to Ireland, as those companies have their European bases here.