Twitter climbs after posting second straight profitable quarter

Twitter flew in the face of Wall Street’s expectations to maintain its profitability and report higher revenues and user growth, sending shares up more than 6 per cent in pre-market trading.

The social media company reported its first profit in 12 years last quarter, but was expected to return to a net loss in the first quarter of the year. Instead it reported net income of $61 million (€50 million) in the three months to March 31st, down from $91 million at the end of last year but far outstripping expectations.

“The first quarter was a strong start to the year,” said Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s chief executive. He added that the company had introduced a new framework for thinking about the “health” of online conversations after a string of scandals over abuse and bots on the platform: “This holistic approach will help us more effectively address these challenges by viewing them through the broader lens of the health of the public conversation, and we’re encouraged by our initial progress in this area.”

Audience growth

Twitter said monthly active users increased by 2 per cent to 336 million on the previous quarter, reassuring investors who are concerned its audience growth has stagnated over the past year.

Revenues increased of 21 per cent to $665 million compared with the same period the year before. Twitter has struggled to attract the advertising dollars of its larger rivals Google and Facebook but benefited more recently after unveiling a range of new products such as a live-streaming video function for sports and news and doubling its character limit for tweets.

The upbeat results will give the smaller social media platform a boost as it attempts to reassure investors it can fend off increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram and Snap, which will report first quarter results next week. In pre-market trading shares rose 6 per cent.

