Tweet fuels new start-up that plans to disrupt insurance sector

Plenty of people take to social media to complain about service but not many of us make good on their threats to do something about it. Entrepreneur Jon Bayle is different though.

Having gone on Twitter late last year to give out about how frustrating it is trying to obtain life insurance, he duly went out the next day and set up a new business to address the problem.

“Life insurance is f**ked up, especially as you get older (like me). And a nightmare if you’ve anything other than a vanilla medical history. I think I’m going to build something to try fix that,” Mr Bayle said in a tweet posted in in November.

Six months later Life & Provide, which has already secured seed financing from financial services veterans, is live.

It is starting small with two products: pet insurance and renters’ insurance. The latter in particular is something the company’s co-founders are well acquainted with given they are also the brains behind Deposity, a start-up that provides escrow services to landlords, tenants and letting agents.

“We want to become a UX (user experience) leader in insurance. Our goal is to provide a fast and convenient customer experience for something that has traditionally been a terrible buying experience, paper heavy, lots of delay and not much transparency,” said co-founder and chief technology officer Dave Brennan.

“We’re integration first – having built our expertise integrating with multiple US banks, insurance, payments and property technology companies. The businesses integrating with Life & Provide can do so quickly and easily - and start generating ancillary revenue same day,” he added.

Success

Mr Bayle and Mr Brennan have already achieved considerable success with Deposify, a US-focused company that has an ‘escrow as a service’ platform that allows landlords and tenants to manage and control how and when rental deposits are paid and resolve deposit-related disputes quickly. Given this experience, rather than reinvent the wheel the founders are taking what they’ve learnt with their first star-up and using it to bring improvements to the insurance buying process.

“Building an insurance product is very complex - aside from regulation, there’s much more to it than just the application form - the end-to-end process needs policy underwriting, ongoing policy management, claims, reinsurance partners etc. We already operate in a heavily regulated industry and are now successfully charting our way through another,” said Mr Bayle.

Insurance is a space the entrepreneurs know well from their experience working and competing with insurers in the US. Mr Bayle also made his way through college working in a brokerage selling life and pensions cover.

“We’ve learned that distribution is everything in start-up – we’re taking what we learned in Deposify to insurance – where we sell through US partners with national reach to property managers, who in turn drive tenant adoption. We want to go where the buyers of insurance are buying their products and services online today - embedding our technology in the checkout flow.” he said.

Mr Bayle said the company’s investors all come from insurance and financial services backgrounds, with many of them agreeing to back his new venture the day after he sent his tweet and he started making calls.

“We’ve built a team of experienced insurance industry advisors around us to help and we’re taking a capital light ownership first approach in Life & Provide, as we have done in Deposify,” he said.

Mr Bayle said the co-founder’s priority right now remains Deposify. But he sees great opportunities for Life&Provide.

“It’s possible to build a €100 million plus insurance business in Ireland only, as some of the 2020 M&A activity in insurance has shown - with significant exits in AA Insurance, Arachas and Chill amongst many others,” he said

“We have two distribution partnerships already with market leaders in real estate and pet who have significant user bases. We’d love to talk to other online businesses looking to offer insurance products to their customers,” Mr Bayle added.’