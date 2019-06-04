Trump says US and UK will work out differences on Huawei
US president talks down prospect of limits on intelligence-sharing after talks with theresa May
Britain’s prime minister Theresa May and US president Donald Trump make their way to the Foreign and Commonwealth office for a press conference in London on the second day of the US president’s three-day State Visit to the UK. Photograph: Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images
US President Donald Trump said the United States and Britain could work out any differences over China’s Huawei, dismissing any suggestion that disagreement could threaten intelligence-sharing between the two close allies.
Asked if he would impose any limits on intelligence-sharing if Britain did not restrict the use of Huawei technology, Mr Trump said: “No, because we are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else.
“We have an incredible intelligence relationship and will be able to work out any differences,” Mr Trump told reporters in London after meeting British prime minister Theresa May.
“We did discuss it, I see absolutely no limitations, we have never had limitations, this is a truly great ally and partner and we will have no problem with that.” – Reuters