Trump orders U-turn to get China’s ZTE back into business

US President Donald Trump has told his commerce department to get ZTE, the massive Chinese telecom equipment maker, back into business after it denied the company export privileges.

Mr Trump said in a Sunday morning tweet, posted minutes after arriving at his golf course in Virginia, that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are working together to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast”. He said the “Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!” because “too many jobs in China lost”.

A US blockade has choked off the revenue of the second largest Chinese telecom company, which regards the next two weeks as crucial as it faces potential collapse. The firm said last Thursday that it had it’s suspended all major operations.

One of the companies affected by that decision is Denis O’Brien’s telecoms group Digicel, which last year hired the Chinese group to upgrade its networks.

Digicel, which operates in 32 markets across the Caribbean and Asia Pacific regions, said last week that the suspension of ZTE operations would have only a limited impact on its business as much of the planned ZTE-related network upgrade roll-out was already complete.

ZTE has been trying to resolve the blockade that Trump’s commerce department imposed in April as punishment for violating the terms of a 2017 sanctions settlement, then lying about it. The department banned shipments of US technology to ZTE for seven years, saying the company had failed to reprimand employees who violated US trade controls on Iran and North Korea.

That cut off access to the US technology it needs to build most of its products, from Qualcomm’s semiconductors to optical chips from Lumentum Holdings.

In an April 16th statement, commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said ZTE made false statements to the US government and “covered up the fact” that the company paid full bonuses to employees that had engaged in illegal conduct.

“ZTE misled the Department of Commerce,” Mr Ross said. “Instead of reprimanding ZTE staff and senior management, ZTE rewarded them. This egregious behaviour cannot be ignored.”

US military exchanges also have stopped selling smartphones made by ZTE and Huawei Technologies after the Pentagon warned that the devices pose a security risk to military personnel and operations, the defence department said earlier this month.

ZTE’s increasingly precarious position is exacerbating tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, now involved in sensitive negotiations to try and forestall a trade war.

The company also has been working on new, faster fifth-generation wireless technology, along with local rival Huawei. That’s a key technology battle between the US and China – and one that China has a chance to win. – Bloomberg