Troubled Datalex’s chief Aidan Brogan quits

Datalex, the travel software company hit by accounting irregularities, said on Thursday that its long-standing chief executive, Aidan Brogan, has quit with immediate effect.

Mr Brogan, who led the company for almost seven years, will be replaced as chief executive on an acting basis by Datalex’s recently-appointed deputy chairman Sean Corkery, the Dublin-listed group said in a stock exchange statement.

Shares in Datalex, which have lost as much as three-quarters of their value since the group issues a profit warning in mid-January and revealed suspected accounting irregularities that were subsequently confirmed, entered their first day of suspension on Thursday morning.

The company had flagged the trading suspension last week when it said that it would not be in a position to publish its full-year results by an end-April deadline to comply with market transparency rules. Sources have said that investors will have to wait until mid to late June to get a copy of the audited 2018 results.