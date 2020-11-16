Transact Campus to create 110 jobs in Limerick city

Transact Campus, a US integrated payment and credential software solution company, is to create 110 new jobs in Limerick’s city centre. The company said that this “next-generation digital campus project” will serve as the company’s international headquarters with responsibility for shaping and developing the company’s portfolio of products and services.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona USA, Transact serves more than 1,300 educational institutions representing in excess of 12 million students and facilitating more than $46 billion in annual education-related payments. Transact’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment.

“It is with great excitement and appreciation that Transact announces our establishment of a new technology innovation centre in Limerick, Ireland, representing the final and critical component of our global vision and strategy. We are humbled to be so warmly welcomed into the Limerick community and we thank the IDA for their meaningful partnership -- without them, none of this would be possible,” said David Marr, chief executive of Transact Campus .

Transact plans to invest in multiple core workstreams that will exploit de-coupled micro-service architectures, cloud-based data analytics, CQRS patterns, asynchronous event-based integration models, data streaming, data lakes, and AI-linked analysis.

It is hiring for a number of open roles, including product managers, architects, scrum masters, UX designers, and developers.