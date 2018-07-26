Traditional chess board moves into digital age

Tech Tools: Square Off board allows AI and remote human opponents – $375
I’m not that good at chess, but if I wanted to hone my skills, I might consider this AI-powered chess board. Square Off is a traditional wooden chess board with a twist: you can play against an AI opponent – 20 of them, in fact – or with real-life players through its app, and the board will physically move the pieces to match their moves. It’s a telerobotic board, so even though your opponents aren’t sitting in front of you, it will feel as if they are. The downside? At $375 (€320) it’s a pricey way to get better at chess.

squareoffnow.com

