TouchPoints: Gadget with stress-busting claims will set you back £122

Would you pay £122 to be less stressed?

One company is betting you will. TouchPoints is a stress buster that uses bilateral stimulation technology (Blast) to help you fight stressful moments by reducing beta activity in the brain and blocking the body’s stress response. Blast is alternating vibrations that change the the body’s Fight, Flight or Freeze response to stress and anxiety. The device can be clipped to your clothing or worn as a watch, and according to its makers, has helped people with everything from stress and insomnia to Parkinson’s and ADHD.

https://www.touchpointeurope.com/