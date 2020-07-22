Toadi robot lawnmower: Could this be the future of gardening?

Toadi: €2,170

Could this be the future of gardening? Robots that mow the lawn for you already exist, but they usually require you to mark out the perimeter so the robot doesn’t go awol. The Toadi comes with a 4K camera and enough artificial intelligence that it will navigate your lawn without the usual physical perimeter being installed.

It can do everything from borders to skipping the areas you want to leave alone. The robot will mow up to 0.6 acres, so it should be able to tackle the average Irish garden. The pro version can tackle a football field. toadi.com