Tile tracker turns Pro

Bluetooth trackers are becoming increasingly common, but Tile Pro is laying down the gauntlet to its competition. The latest version of the tracker increases its range to 200 feet, and boosts the speaker to 88 decibels, making it easier to keep track of and find your lost items. The new series also comes with a shiny new look – well, two, to be precise, the more rugged Sport and the sleek Style models. Apart from that, they work the same as the previous version: a year-long battery life, after which you can replace the entire thing at a discount, and the old ones can be recycled. They’re also waterproof.

thetileapp.com