TikTok steps up fight against Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

TikTok is stepping up the fight against fight misinformation on the Covid vaccine on its platform, stregthening its policies as the vaccines roll out worldwide.

The company said it would direct users searching for vaccine-related content to b trusted information from respected experts via banner. It will also detect and tag all videos with words and hashtags related to the Covid-19 vaccine, and attach a banner will be attached to those videos that redirects users to verifiable sources of information.

TikTok already has a policy of removing misinfromation on vaccines from its platform, and said it would continue to do so.

Efforts

In a blog post, TikTok’s head of product and process for TikTok Europe Kevin Morgan said the company was furthering efforts to make authoritative information about vaccines readily available.

“Keeping our community safe is a commitment with no finish line. We recognise the responsibility we have to our community to be nimble in our detection and response when new kinds of content and behaviours emerge,” he said. “To that end, we’ll keep advancing our policies, developing features that help people manage their experience, and empowering our community to help us foster a trustworthy environment. Ultimately, we hope these updates enable people to have a meaningful and positive TikTok experience.”

Separately, the company also said it would update its community guidelines and provide additional resources to support user wellbeing.

The move is part of a wider strengthening of TikTok’s community guidelines. Among the changes are improvements to its policies on self-harm and suicide content, with feedback and language used by mental health experts incorporated into the guidelines. The platform said it would avoid normalising self-injury behaviours and dangerous weight loss behaviours.

Policies

TikTok has also strengthened its policies on bullying and harassment of victims of abuse, making guidelines on banned behaviours and content more explicit, including doxxing and cyberstalking. The company has also adopted a more extensive policy against sexual harassment.

The platform has taken a tougher line on the promotion of dangerous dares, games, and other acts that may jeopardise the safety of younger users, and updated guidelines covering the issue of violent extremism to be more detauiled on what is considered a threat.

Updated resources will be rolled out over the next week to support people who may be struggling with self-harm or suicide.

In the first six months of the year, TikTok removed more than 104 million videos globally for violating the community guidelines r terms of service, around 1 per cent of the content uploaded to the platform. The majority were removed before they could be reported or even viewed.