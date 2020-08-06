Three Ireland sees half-year earnings rise 8% after cost cuts

Mobile operator Three Ireland recorded virtually flat revenues for the first six months of the year of €294 million, as its widening customer base made up for a decline in average revenues per head.

The company, which is owned by listed Hong Kong conglomerate, CK Hutchison, increased its earnings on the back of cost cutting and higher margins picked up from deals with other mobile operators that piggyback on its network to sell repackaged services. Virgin Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Lycamobile are among those to use Three’s network.

Three’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation - a standard financial earnings metric) rose by almost 8 per cent to €106 million, even as its revenues fell by 1 per cent. The numbers are contained in results disclosed to CK Hutchison investors in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Three Ireland spent a further €72 million on its network over the six months to the end of June, and it says average data traffic rose by 54 per cent as customers seek out increasingly content-rich services.

The network says it picked up an additional 100,000 customers over the six months to bring it to almost 2.4 million. But average spend per head fell by 5 per cent to €18.66 per month, comprised of an average of €20.60 for monthly billpay customers and €15.31 for pay-as-you-go customers.