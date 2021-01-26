Three claims ComReg decision will put it at competitive disadvantage

Mobile phone network operator Three Ireland has claimed it will suffer a price disadvantage between €20 million and €40 million against rivals under a new auction system to award spectrum bands for mobile and wireless broadband services.

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Ltd and Three Ireland Services (Hutchison) Ltd, part of the CK Hutchison Holdings multinational conglomerate, have brought High Court proceedings appealing a December 18th decision of telecommunications regulator ComReg to hold a multi-brand spectrum award which will assign rights across four spectrum bands for the next 20 years.

The decision provides for issuing new rights, in the 700 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz and 2.6 GHz bands, by way of a “combinatorial clock auction” whereby participants bid on generic lots of spectrum rather than individual lots. Three claims this would put it at a competitive disadvantage.

It wants court orders setting aside certain parts of that decision, on the grounds that Comreg has made significant error or errors of fact and/or law and/or assessment.

It claims ComReg has failed to establish a plausible distortion of competition, focussed on potential harm to to Eir and failed to establish the likelihood of this concern arising or the likelihood of that harm ultimately affecting consumers.

ComReg has also allegedly failed to seek evidence, or adequate evidence, to support its finding that the distortion of competition is substantial and likely to arise.

Three’s head of regulatory affairs, Niamh Hodnett, said in an affidavit that while the apparent objective of the auction system is to protect Eir, “in reality it gives an unjustified advantage to Vodafone”.

The decision goes beyond what is necessary to protect Eir’s position - something Three does not in any event accept as being a legitimate objective - and would constrain Three’s ability to compete, she said.

The detrimental impact on Three is significant financially and goes beyond what is necessary to secure any legitimate objective of ComReg, she added.

Three has been advised by economic consultants that a “realistic estimate of the price disadvantage Three will suffer” from the auction relative to its rivals is in the region of €20 million to €40 million.

Three applied this week to have the proceedings admitted to the fast track Commercial Court list.

Mr Justice David Barniville, who was told ComReg consented to that entry and sought an early hearing because the decision was important to the Irish telecommunications infrastructure, said he was satisfied the proceedings should be entered to the list.

He has set a date in June for the hearing of the case over five days.