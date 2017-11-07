This new feature may totally change the way you use WhatsApp

We all know the feeling. You’ve just pressed send and as the email/ text/ DM flies away you realise that you accidentally sent it to the person you were talking about.

If only you could take it back.

Well now, if it’s a What’s App message, you can.

The messaging service has been promising this feature for some time. There’s only one catch, you have to be quick as the message can only be deleted from the chat within seven minutes of sending.

So how do you do it?

Once the message has been sent, hold down over the text you want to delete until various options appear. Select ‘Delete’ or the bin icon from these options.

You will see the options to ‘Delete for Me’ or ‘Delete for Everyone’.

In the past, What’s App allowed you to delete a message so that you could no longer see it; it was still visible to everyone else in the chat. This function wasn’t hugely useful.

The new ‘Delete for Everyone’ option means that the message will be deleted from everyone’s chat.

Once ‘Delete for Everyone’ has been selected, the message will disappear.

The other person (or people) in the chat will be able to see that you deleted the message, but they won’t know what it said.