The perfect alarm clock for PlayStation fans

Hate getting up in the morning? Like PlayStation? Feel like a bit of Sony-inspired styling would help matter?

This is not a PlayStation controller on a handy stand for your bedside; it’s an alarm clock, shaped like a PS4 controller.

It has an LED screen to display the time and the alarms you have set, and comes with the authentic PS4 buttons to complete the whole look. When it comes to the alarm though, it’s a classic beeping, rather than any PS-inspired sound effects.

Priced €26, firebox.com