The one fitness tracker ring to rule them all?

Wearable tech devices are definitely improving, along with their usefulness to some people at least, but most fitness trackers aren’t quite there yet.

But Motiv, a fitness tracker ring, may be the device you need. It tracks your heart rate and sleep. It monitors your activity. And it does it all in a subtle form that doesn’t look out of place.

It wirelessly syncs with the app to record all your stats, and will automatically track your exercise, so there is no fiddling about with buttons or apps.

It’s currently only available in the United States but you can sign up to be notified when the device is shipping worldwide.

$199 (about €160), mymotiv.com