How high tech is your travel? From noise-cancelling headphones and high-tech bag trackers to smart luggage that follows you around the airport, there are plenty of ways to make your travel a little more interesting – and pleasant.

The Bobby Compact Anti-Theft backpack has hidden zips to keep your kit away from prying hands.

Bags

The daily commuter has very different needs from a long haul traveller when it comes to baggage. Occasionally though, they can cross over. For example XD Design’s Bobby Compact bag (€95) can work as a regular daily travel bag and an aeroplane carry on.