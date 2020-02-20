The gadgets that can make travelling a bit more enjoyable
A run through some of the best tech offers from smartbags and travel pillows to e-scooters
The Niu U series will set you back up to €2,500.
How high tech is your travel? From noise-cancelling headphones and high-tech bag trackers to smart luggage that follows you around the airport, there are plenty of ways to make your travel a little more interesting – and pleasant.
Bags
The daily commuter has very different needs from a long haul traveller when it comes to baggage. Occasionally though, they can cross over. For example XD Design’s Bobby Compact bag (€95) can work as a regular daily travel bag and an aeroplane carry on.