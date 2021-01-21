The depressing role of technology in the Trump years must be fixed
Karlin Lillington: The Biden administration must grasp the nettle of malign misuse of tech
Jake Angeli (C) with other supporters of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times
A new administration is settling into the White House, and one priority must be a consideration of technology, as an industry sector, as policy, as a potent tool, for the better, but also, as we have seen in the past for years, for the worse.
If, given all that is happening in the world, technology seems a lesser policy issue in the US (and everywhere) just now, then think in broader terms about what has happened during the previous administration.