The depressing role of technology in the Trump years must be fixed
The Biden administration must grasp the nettle of malign misuse of tech
Jake Angeli (C) with other supporters of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Erin Schaff/The New York Times
A new administration is settling into the White House, and one priority must be a consideration of technology, as an industry sector, as policy, as a potent tool, for the better, but also, as we have seen in the past for years, for the worse.
If, given all that is happening in the world, technology seems a lesser policy issue in the US (and everywhere) just now, then think in broader terms about what has happened during the previous administration.