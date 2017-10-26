Tesla’s AI will guess where you want to go

While fully autonomous self-driving cars may not have arrived just yet, those pre-ordering the Tesla Model 3 can look forward to an autopilot update that will predict your destination and bring you there without you even having to ask.

“Surely I am not the 1st to suggest this but it would be cool to get in my car and ask it to take me somewhere,” Twitter user James Harvey said to the co-founder and chief executive of Tesla.

He got a swift response from Elon Musk in the form of this tweet: “It won’t even need to ask you most of the time.”

Tesla goes into more detail on the official website, explaining that this ‘full self-driving capability’ will mean all the driver “will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don’t say anything, the car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination or just home if nothing is on the calendar”.

Availability, however, will depend on software validation and regulatory approval that hinges on the country in which the Tesla is bought.

https://www.tesla.com/en_AU/autopilot