Tesco Mobile Ireland signs €2.5m deal with Client Solutions

Tesco Mobile Ireland has signed a €2.5 million deal with Irish tech company Client Solutions as part of a three-year digital transformation that will move the mobile operator systems to the cloud.

The deal is intended to help improve Tesco Mobile’s customer care through its public portal, giving customers increased control and transparency for their accounts. It will also address issues such as ehancing the current business intelligence platform, and will cover applications used by the mobile network’s customer care team and introduce a hosted finance system.

Under the three year project, Client Solutions is migrating key Tesco Mobile customer-focused systems to the cloud on Microsoft Azure. Already underway, the project is scheduled for completion by July 2022.

The two companies have previous history of working together.

“We’re pleased to continue our on-going relationship with Client Solutions,” said Geoff Byrne, chairman, Tesco Mobile Ireland. “The innovation, creativity and value for money products that Tesco Mobile brings to the Irish market means our customer base continues to grow.”

The largest mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in Ireland, Tesco Mobile Ireland has more than 400,000 customers. The MVNO uses the Three network in Ireland. However, it is facing competition from networks such as GoMo, which is owned by Eir and signed up 100,000 customers following its launch last year.

Sales director at Client Solutions Leo Murphy said the cloud transformation programme would be “ truly transformative” for Tesco Mobile and its customers.