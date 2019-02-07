Tennant’s new podcast an aural delight

Brighten up your Tuesdays with actor David Tennant’s delightful Scottish brogue as he chats with celeb pals on his brand new podcast ‘David Tennant Does a Podcast With’. And it does what it says on the tin: as Tennant himself says this weekly pod is “pretty low concept … lots of lovely people dropping by and hanging out”.

Fans of the former Doctor will love that the actor has finally got an online presence although he is still (perhaps wisely) avoiding Twitter and Instagram. Tennant kicks off with an interview with Broadchurch co-star and Oscar nominee Olivia Colman. This is an aural delight as the pair have wonderful chemistry. Olivia’s dog Alfred also makes an appearance.

Colman talks sensibly about her similar inclination to avoid social media: “People forget they can put something [mean]into their phone about someone they’ve never met … and they have no repercussions, no reason to think that they’ve hurt anyone. [also] I find it distasteful. I don’t know why I would have to share with everyone what I do every day … there is a level of vanity that is accepted but which used to be mocked.”

https://play.acast.com/s/davidtennant