How much do we love the Nintendo Switch? Honestly? Quite a bit. But the Labo series of cardboard accessories gives you even more reason to love it. The latest is the Vehicle Kit, which comes flat-packed and makes you assemble it yourself. Usually anything flatpack is a recipe for a relationship-ending argument, but I’d risk it for this. The add-ons include a steering wheel, accelerator, keys for vehicles and a game that works with the entire thing. There’s a joystick for a plane and controls for a submarine. What’s not to love? It is available for preorder now and launches in September.

