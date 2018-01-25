Tech Tools: UV Sense nail patch
Ultraviolet-detecting patches give users real-time data on sun exposure
The UV Sense nail patch can last for several weeks, and you can reapply it with adhesives.
Remember the UV patch that helps track the sun damage you’re inflicting on your skin?
Now there’s an even smaller version: the UV Sense. This time, instead of fixing it to your skin, you put the UV Sense on your nail. There are other differences. For example, the UV Patch lasts for only five days before you take it off, whereas UV Sense can go for several weeks, and you can reapply it with adhesives. It’s almost like nail art, except it links to an app on your iPhone or Android phone and give you real-time data on your sun exposure.