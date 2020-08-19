Tech Tools: Samsung’s Watch 3 gets an update

Samsung Watch 3

(€449)

As far as smartwatches go, the Samsung Watch has its fans – me included. Samsung’s wearable is now getting an update with the Watch 3, a thinner, smaller and lighter version of its smart watch. Making a return is the touchscreen. So too is the rotating bezel, which makes it easy to navigate through the screens. It has a metallic casing, and comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

It still uses Samsung’s own Tizen software, which will limit the apps available, but Samsung has signed up some big names, including Spotify, so there should be enough to keep most people satisfied.

