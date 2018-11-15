Tech Tools: Samsung Infinity Flex

Foldable displays have been teased for a couple of years, but ones that don’t look clunky seem more like science fiction than fact. Samsung may have the answer though, unveiling the Infinity Flex Display at its developer conference. The display features a 4.58-inch cover display and one inside measuring 7.3 inches. In theory you could have three apps side by side on the internal display; in practice it might be a while longer before we see them in a device we can actually buy. Still, the race is on.

Samsung.com