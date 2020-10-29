Tech Tools: Pixel 4a 5G has a quicker chip and longer power
Larger screen and superior camera makes Google phone well worth higher price
Google Pixel 4a 5G: has a larger screen of 6.1 inches.
Don’t make the mistake of writing off the Pixel 4a 5G as simply a reissue of Google’s phone by the same name with 5G stuffed in. The new version of the 4a comes with a faster chip, a better camera and a bigger battery – plus that 5G capability. It also has a larger screen, at 6.1 inches, which will be put to good use when you are playing around with the main and ultra-wide camera on the back; the original 4a only has a single camera. Those extras come at a cost though, and the Pixel 4a 5G bumps the price up to €491. It’s worth it though.
