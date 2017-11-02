Tech Tools: Mini toy that works on your tabletop

Sphero Mini (€57)

Remember Sphero, the app-controlled robot ball? It also became the basis for the Star Wars BB8 toy, delighting fans both young and old. Now there’s Sphero Mini, a mini version of the toy that you can take to the tabletop. Aside from teaching a bit of coding, the Sphero Mini is built for fun. It ships with mini traffic cones and skittles so you can set up an obstacle course on your desk. You can even control it with your facial expressions, although good luck explaining that one to whoever sees you doing it.

firebox.com