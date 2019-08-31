Tech Tools: Improve your drone photography

Moment Air (from €270)

Moment has been doing lenses and filters for mobile photography for a while, so it makes sense that its might try turning its hand to something else. Next up? Drones. Moment’s latest crowd funding campaign is for Moment Air, a series of products aimed at DJI drone owners. It includes anamorphic lenses, filters and a phone case light enough to fit inside the controller. You get five different filters in the bundle, and the promise that dodgy drone footage will be a thing of the past. shopmoment.com