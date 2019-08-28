Tech Tools: Human Headphones - $259

There are plenty of earbud-style wireless earphones on the market, but what if you prefer over-ear style? Human Headphones may be the answer – they are basically a set of ear cups that work over bluetooth, use touch controls and last for up to nine hours of listening. They look a little odd, although feedback indicates the sound is decent. Plus they snap together to turn into a bluetooth speaker. The big downside? They can’t be shipped outside the US – for now.

https://humanheadphones.com