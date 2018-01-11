Tech Tools: Hive View lets you look in on your home

If you have been keeping up with the smarthome scene, you’ll know that Hive has been adding to its line up. Not only does it do a smart thermostat, Hive Active Heating, but it also offers motion sensors, smart bulbs and connected plugs to keep your home running even when you are not around.

Now you can spy on it all with the Hive View. The camera slots into the smart home system to give you an eagle eye view of what is going on in your home when you are away, from watching the dog definitely not climbing on the sofa to spotting intruders.

It has everything you’d expect: streaming 1080 HD footage, motion alerts and the ability to distinguish between people and pets, so your cat won’t trigger the detectors.

But it also looks good, and can be removed from the stand and placed around your home.

