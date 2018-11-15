Tech Tools: Doughnut wireless charger

I like wireless chargers. They are more convenient than their wired brethren for around the house and far less likely to suffer broken cables because they just sit there. On the other hand, they’re not really that portable because they need a power source. But this doughnut-themed charger, which costs €23, will connect to your laptop to give your phone a bit of power just when you need it. It’s compatible with any Qi-enabled phone, which covers most of the popular ones. Plus it looks nice, which always helps.

Firebox. com