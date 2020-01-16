Tech Tools: Bluetooth mask will aid you drift into sleep

Bluetooth Eye Mask (€36)

Insomniacs assemble: a new bluetooth mask is promising an easier way of listening to your white noise, podcasts or other audio of choice to help you sleep.

The mask not only blocks out the light but it also covers your ears, giving you the chance to listen to some music or other calming tracks while you drift off to sleep.

A full charge gets you about six hours of audio, and all without annoying your room mate.

