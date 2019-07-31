Tech Tools: Block out unwanted noise

White Noise Sound Pebble: A recipe for a stress-free sleep?

 

You might associate white noise with babies, but it can be a useful tool to block out unwanted noise no matter what your age. There are plenty of apps around that will give you a choice of soothing sounds, but that require you to keep your smartphone charged and accessible. The other option? The White Noise Sound Pebble. This device offers six sounds, from a crackling fire or rainforest to ocean waves or rain. It is rechargeable and battery-powered so there are minimal wires. A recipe for a stress-free sleep? firebox.com

