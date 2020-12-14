Tech Tools: AirPods Max have your ears covered

Apple AirPods Max (€618.75)

It has been rumoured for some time, but Apple has finally unveiled its new AirPods, with the AirPods Max joining the line-up. But this time, the headphones are over-ear rather than ear buds, and carry a price tag to match the max name.

Digital crown

Apple’s noise-cancelling headphones have adaptive sound, a digital crown that allows you to control volume, skip tracks, activate Siri and answer calls.

The headphones have also been designed to be as comfortable as possible with a system that adapts the sound to the fit and seal created by the ear cushions. All that comes at a price though, with the AirPods Max coming in above €600.

apple.com