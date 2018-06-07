Tech Tools: a portable burglar alarm for peace of mind
If your bag or whatever you’ve tagged is moved an alarm activates on your smartphone
From bluetooth tags to location services on smartphones, we are a little hung up on keeping track of our things. You don’t always want to wait until an item is missing before you notice it’s gone. Stilla Motion gives you a small, discreet way to find out if you things are being moved without your permission. The device is a portable burglar alarm, connected to an app on your mobile phone. Once it is activated, if someone – or something – moves your bag, purse, suitcase or whatever item you’ve tagged, the alarm activates. Sounds simple? It is. Sometime we like simple.