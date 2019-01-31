Tech review: A bin that responds to your voice

Simplehuman Sensor Can

The Simplehuman Sensor can is a rubbish bin that doesn’t even require you to use a foot to open it: it responds to voice commands. There is a small microphone embedded in the bin that responds to commands such as “Open can”, and a sensor that will automatically open the bin if something passes within six to eight inches off it. Do we really need the voice commands though?

https://www.simplehuman.com/