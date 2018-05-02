Tech company Aptiv moving global HQ from UK to Republic

Vehicle technology company Aptiv is moving its global headquarters from the UK to the Republic.

The software provider in the automated driving sector is planning to grow its headcount by 100 people by the end of this year. It already employs 150 people in Dublin.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Aptiv has 147,000 employees operating in 45 countries. Formerly Delphi Automotive, the company spun off part of its business into Delphi Technologies and renamed the main business as Aptiv. The company recorded revenue of $12.9 billion (€10.75 billion) last year.

Aptiv operates 14 technical centres, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centres in 45 countries.

Ireland’s favourable regulatory environment, Dublin’s continued growth as a technology hub, access to top universities and the city’s public infrastructure were cited as important factors in Aptiv’s decision.

Pro-business

“With Ireland’s strong pro-business environment, Dublin’s talented workforce, and strong partners in government and the private and academic sectors, this vibrant city is one of the most attractive and appealing locations in which to operate,” said Kevin Clarke, president and chief executive of Aptiv.

“As a result,” he said, “Dublin is the right choice for our global headquarters. We look forward to becoming an employer and partner of choice in Ireland. ”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said Aptiv’s decision to locate here is an “excellent endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness for high quality foreign direct investment”.

“The Government has been making strenuous efforts to ensure that we have the right conditions in place to meet the needs of leading global technology companies such as Aptiv, and Ireland is now well-established as a vibrant technology hub,” said Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Aptiv’s global headquarters will ultimately employ hundreds of professionals in information technology, supply chain management and finance.