Teach your kid to build a robot and take over the world
Tech Tools: Pai Technology Botzees Robotics kit is a great toy for little coders
€120 apple.com
Introduce your children to the world of robotics and coding with the Pai Technology Botzees Robotics kit. It’s aimed at children aged four and older, and includes the components to build your own robot before “teaching” them to drum, light up, dance or make sounds, all through an app on the iPad or iPhone. There are also 30 different augmented reality puzzles to solve, which teach your child fundamental coding concepts without revealing your eventual plan to turn them into a tech billionaire and keep you in the lifestyle to which you would like to become accustomed.