Tayto Park roller coaster plan goes off the rails as council puts application on hold

Tayto Park’s planned €15.5 million “Coaster 2021” roller coaster has suffered a setback with Meath County Council putting its planning application on hold.

The council wrote to Raymond Coyle’s Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd requesting that it respond to concerns raised by objectors to the new plan.

The council has also asked Mr Coyle to address flooding-related issues and to submit a revised overall site plan.

The move by the council to seek further information on the application is in contrast to its approach to Mr Coyle’s previous roller coaster plan – the council gave the go-ahead to the project last year without seeking further information.

However, last July, An Bord Pleanála overturned the council decision and refused planning after concluding that the operation of the ride would be too noisy for nearby residents.

Mr Coyle said on Wednesday that consultants for Ashbourne Visitor Centre Ltd will be issuing the company’s response “in the next two to three weeks”.

Four of the residents who objected to the previous plan have also lodged objections against the new plan.

Local resident Jeremy Butcher told the council that the new plan is not materially different to the previous application.

However, Fine Gael councillor Alan Tobin has lodged a submission supporting the plan.

He said that Tayto Park’s future “depends upon its expansion and it must be able to develop over the coming years to maintain its outstanding success”.

Mr Coyle claims that the screams by passengers on the planned new roller coaster will not impact on nearby residents as the project comes with a series of specific measures aimed at eliminating any noise.

“There will be screams, but they will be drowned out,” Mr Coyle said.