Taopatch: A patch on the back to help you quit slouching

I’m a little sceptical that slapping a patch on your back will help improve posture, chronic pain and your wellbeing, but that is what Taopatch claims its device will do. The tiny patch uses nanotech to deliver light therapy to the wearer. Specifically, it uses something called quantum dots, which are 10,000 times smaller than human hair, combining acupuncture with light therapy, which the makers say is similar to low-level laser therapy.

If it sounds appealing, the company is selling packs of the patches for €177 on Indiegogo, and citing some university trials to back up the product’s efficacy.

