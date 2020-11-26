Take gaming to a new level this Christmas

Xbox/PlayStation baubles

€18

Yes, we know it’s not December yet, but in case you haven’t noticed, people are starting to break out the Christmas trees. No judgment here; we all have to get through the rest of 2020 somehow. It’s also the time of year when the gaming companies are going head to head. If you haven’t managed to get your hands on one of the new consoles in time for Christmas, there is another way to nail your colours to the mast: these gaming-themed baubles – Playstation versus Xbox. Or maybe mix it up a bit and have both; it’s the season for goodwill after all.

firebox.com