Sunny South East gets new start-up accelerator programme

A new accelerator programme for tech start-ups in the South East region of the country that also provides a €30,000 investment for up to 10 countries has been announced.

Irish early stage tech investor NDRC, which already runs a number of successful accelerator programmes in Dublin and Galway, has teamed up with Enterprise Ireland for the new initiative.

The 12-week programme, which commences in early April, will be based in the ArcLabs innovation centre at Waterford Institute of Technology. As part of the programme, budding entrepreneurs will be given assistance to help them understand what value their company can offer customers, their strategy for growth and how to get ready to meet the demands of both investors and the marketplace.

Other supporters of the project include Suir Valley Ventures, Bank of Ireland Seed and Early Stage Equity Fund, South East BIC, and Local Authorities of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford, Local Enterprise Offices and Enterprise Centres.

Enterprise Ireland last year announced it was to invest €2.5 million in ArcLabs to double the capacity of the incubation hub, which has been home to more than 60 start-up companies including FeedHenry and NearForm.

“The South East is a hotbed of activity in areas such as digital animation technology and software development, with AR, VR, travel tech and agri-tech primed for future growth,” said NDRC chief executive Ben Hurley.

The NDRC, formerly the National Digital Research Centre, was established a decade ago by a consortium of Irish third-level institutions. Alumni include Boxever, Soundwave, NewsWhip, Bizimply, Nuritas and Silvercloud Health.