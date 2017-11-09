Stranger Things’ Sheriff Hopper goes viral

Assuming everyone in the world has already binge-watched the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix and even burned through every episode of aftershow Beyond Stranger Things, what do we do until next year? Memes are the answer.

As legend has it, the internet was created for the sole purpose of spreading memes or viral images, videos and catchphrases that propagate through social networks and message boards. So naturally, fans of the nostalgic Eighties spook-fest that is the lovechild of Stephen King and Stephen Spielberg (with a pinch of The Goonies) began making memes in its honour.

The winner is Hopper Dancing To, a Twitter account devoted to clips of Sheriff Jim Hopper doing some adorable dad dancing while dubbed over to everything from Hall & Oates to Despacito while Eleven looks on in mystified horror. Even David Harbour, the actor playing Hopper, gave his seal of approval. “Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/hopperdancingto